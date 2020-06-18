Sections
Home / World News / China warns of countermeasures in response to US Uighurs law

China warns of countermeasures in response to US Uighurs law

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement the United States must bear all the consequences of any responses from Beijing and urged Washington to stop harming China’s interests.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 08:37 IST

By Reuters | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Reuters

File photo: China’s President Xi Jinping. (Reuters)

China on Thursday warned of countermeasures in response to US President Donald Trump signing legislation calling for sanctions over the repression of China’s Uighur Muslims, demanding that Washington stop interfering in its affairs.

China’s foreign ministry said in a statement the United States must bear all the consequences of any responses from Beijing and urged Washington to stop harming China’s interests.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India reaffirms commitment to ‘reformed multilateralism’ after winning UNSC seat
Jun 18, 2020 08:40 IST
China warns of countermeasures in response to US Uighurs law
Jun 18, 2020 08:37 IST
How Kohli was convinced on Ashwin’s plan to dismiss Warner while playing PS
Jun 18, 2020 08:38 IST
Richa Chadha mourns Ali Fazal’s mom: ‘Rest in peace auntie’
Jun 18, 2020 08:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.