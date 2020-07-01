Sections
Home / World News / China ‘welcomes’ military talks working towards de-escalation

China ‘welcomes’ military talks working towards de-escalation

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said the India and China were continuing to implement the consensus reached in earlier talks.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 22:49 IST

By Sutirtho Patranobis | Posted by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times Beijing

Beijing “welcomes” the progress made in the third round of talks, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a late- night comment. (Bloomberg)

China on Wednesday said it “welcomes” the latest military commander-level talks between India and China, which had made progress to “disengage” border troops and deescalate the ongoing tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Beijing “welcomes” the progress made in the third round of talks, the Chinese foreign ministry said in a late- night comment.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said the India and China were continuing to implement the consensus reached in earlier talks.

Zhao was referring to two meetings between the third meeting between delegations led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region held earlier in June.



“The two sides continue working towards implementing the consensus reached at the two earlier rounds of commander-level talks and made progress in effective measures by frontline troops to disengage and deescalate the situation,” Zhao said in a comment published by the Chinese foreign ministry on its website.

“China welcomes that. We hope the Indian side will work with the Chinese side towards the same goal, keep up close communication through military and diplomatic channels, and ease the situation and reduce the temperature along the border,” the spokesperson said.

Separately, quoting anonymous sources, nationalistic tabloid Global Times reported that the “two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views, discussed effective ways to resolve current differences in border control, and studied concrete measures to enhance mutual trust and maintain stability.”

Quoting the source, the GT report said the military commander-level’s meeting showed the two sides’ willingness to ease tensions on the border, and avoid further escalating the situation.

The latest meeting took place at Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC, while the previous two meetings were held at Moldo on the Chinese side.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Haryana declares summer vacations for schools but online classes to continue
Jul 01, 2020 23:10 IST
Haryana logs 4 deaths, 393 fresh infections
Jul 01, 2020 23:10 IST
Pride-inspired accessories you can rock all year round
Jul 01, 2020 23:09 IST
Gurugram: 16-year-old house help kills self
Jul 01, 2020 23:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.