Chinese authorities forcefully relocated nearly 60 Tibetans: Report

Chinese authorities have forcefully relocated close to 60 Tibetans from 13 different households in eastern Tibet, NGO Free Tibet said citing Tibet Watch.

The relocated Tibetans were moved from Dolying Village in Payul County, eastern Tibet, to a settlement in Palyul County on June 24 built by the Chinese Government

According to Tibet Watch, Chinese flags hang above the rooftops of the new houses of the settlement and portraits of Chinese Communist Party leaders, including Xi Jinping, have been put up inside the homes.

Between 2018 and 2019, the Chinese government carried out mass forced relocations of around 400 Tibetan families by Chinese authorities from eastern Tibet to the area governed as the Tibet Autonomous Region.

Free Tibet has reported that the Chinese government completed the relocation of 2,693 people from three Tibetan-majority townships, finishing in July 2019, to a new site in Pema Town, Pashoe County.

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) claims that Tibet is an integral part of China. The Tibetan Government-in-Exile maintains that Tibet is an independent state under unlawful occupation.

In 1950, the newly established Communist regime in China invaded Tibet, which was rich in natural resources and had a strategically important border with India. Tibet today is under China’s occupation, according to Free Tibet.

Tibetians have carried out protests against the Chinese regime and repeatedly call for the protection of Tibetan identity, for freedom, for human rights and for the return of the Dalai Lama to Tibet. Some call for “Rangzen” (independence from China).