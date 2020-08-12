Sections
Home / World News / Chinese city donates 40,000 masks to Annapolis

Chinese city donates 40,000 masks to Annapolis

A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Maryland’s capital city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 17:34 IST

By Press Trust of India, Annapolis

Annapolis’ relationship with Changsha began under a former city administrator, according to the release. The two municipalities are now sister cities. (File photo for representation)

A municipal government in China has donated 40,000 medical-grade face masks to Maryland’s capital city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The donations from Changsha, China, were first offered to Annapolis city officials in April, when the need for the masks among public safety workers was high in the beginning of the pandemic, Annapolis City Manager David Jarrell said in a news release Tuesday.

They arrived this month, with one of the boxes featuring strikers of American and Chinese flags with a message that read: “Go, City of Annapolis! Best Wishes from Changsha! True unity inspires people to work as one to overcome adversity,” The Capital Gazette reported.

Another note from Yani Xia, a representative in the Chinese city’s Foreign Affairs Office, accompanied the shipments. “We sincerely wish you and everyone in Annapolis continued good health, and the fortitude to persevere during this challenging period,” Xia’s note read.



Annapolis’ relationship with Changsha began under a former city administrator, according to the release. The two municipalities are now sister cities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

I don’t know why only the glamour industry is targeted all the time: Sharad
Aug 12, 2020 18:49 IST
CPL 2020: Three players to watch out for
Aug 12, 2020 18:47 IST
Hardik Pandya is all heart as Natasha cradles their newborn son
Aug 12, 2020 18:46 IST
Ludhiana grocer rapes eight-year-old in his shop, arrested
Aug 12, 2020 18:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.