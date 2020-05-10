Sections
Chinese city near North Korea raises virus alert: Report

Updated: May 10, 2020 11:51 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

Paramilitary police officers and security guards wearing face masks are seen in China. (REUTERS)

Shulan, a Chinese city in the northeastern province of Jilin bordering North Korea, raised its coronavirus threat alert level to high risk from medium, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

There were 11 new coronavirus cases in Shulan yesterday, local health authorities said on Sunday. The city is investigating the source of the infection after a police employee came down with Covid-19, the South China Morning Post said in a separate report Saturday.

On Sunday, China reported an increase in both new and asymptomatic cases. There were 14 new coronavirus cases on May 9, including those in Shulan, the largest daily increase this month for the nation, according to Bloomberg calculations based on official data. As of Saturday, Jilin province has reported a total of 105 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases and 19 imported ones.

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his willingness to provide support to North Korea in fighting the epidemic in reply to a verbal message from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, state-run Xinhua News Agency reported Saturday.



