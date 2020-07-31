Sections
Home / World News / Chinese consulate in Houston was a ‘den of spies’, says Mike Pompeo

Chinese consulate in Houston was a ‘den of spies’, says Mike Pompeo

The US had recently ordered China to close its Consulate General in Houston. In retaliation, China ordered US to close its diplomatic facility in Chengdu.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 06:50 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Washington

Mike Pompeo, US secretary of state, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing in Washington on Thursday. (Bloomberg File Photo )

The Chinese Consulate in Houston was a “den of spies”, US secretary of state, Mike Pompeo said on Thursday (local time) amid the downward spiral in US-China ties.

Pompeo, while addressing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, stated that “we closed” Houston consulate “because it was a den of spies.”

The US had recently ordered China to close its Consulate General in Houston. In retaliation, China ordered US to close its diplomatic facility in Chengdu.

US State Department ordered China to close by Friday its consulate in Houston, Texas, over accusations that it engaged for years in massive illegal spying and influence operations in the US.



The two countries have sparred over a range of issues in recent times -- China’s move to impose national security law in Hong Kong, its human rights violation in Xinjiang and territorial aggression in the South China Sea have all drawn fierce criticism from Washington.

Terming China’s ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as “central threat of our times”, Pompeo said: “Our vigorous diplomacy has helped lead an international awakening to the threat of the CCP. Senators, the tide is turning.”

Also read: Pompeo cites LAC tension, says tide turning on China

The US Secretary of State also talked of China’s move to impose draconian national security law in Hong Kong, which is said to be aimed at crushing dissent in the erstwhile British colony which saw massive protests last year.

“In our hemisphere, Canada has stood firm against the Chinese Communist Party’s hostage-taking. Its three major telecom carriers have also banned untrusted vendors,” he said.

“Belize and Haiti have denounced Beijing’s national security law targeting Hong Kong. Denmark has rejected the CCP’s attempted censorship of Danish newspapers. Sweden has closed its Confucius Institutes. Lithuanian intelligence services have identified China as a political - a potential threat for the first time,” he added.

Further, the US Secretary of State also noted that in the Indo-Pacific, “Australia declared China’s South China Sea claims unlawful and illegitimate, as have we.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pathan names player he thinks should have captained India more
Jul 31, 2020 07:57 IST
Covid-19 vaccine development progressing well, says AstraZeneca
Jul 31, 2020 07:57 IST
NEP 2020: Vice President Naidu hails new policy, teachers differ on language
Jul 31, 2020 07:57 IST
Sonu Sood’s throwback pic shows his amazing physical tranformation
Jul 31, 2020 07:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.