Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / Chinese drone company DJI added US’ economic blacklist: Report

Chinese drone company DJI added US’ economic blacklist: Report

Dozens of Chinese companies are being added to the so-called entity list, including the country’s top chipmaker, SMIC.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 21:19 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Washington

SZ DJI Technology Co has been put in US govt’s economic blacklist. (@DJIGlobal/Twitter)

Chinese drone giant SZ DJI Technology Co is being added to the US government’s economic blacklist, a senior Commerce official told reporters on a conference call Friday.

Reuters reported earlier that dozens of Chinese companies are being added to the so-called entity list, including the country’s top chipmaker, SMIC. The restrictions will take effect at 11:15 a.m. EST, when the list of companies being added is published, the official said. A representative for DJI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Quad member states review connectivity cooperation, security in Indo-Pacific
by HT Correspondent
CBI books Hyderabad company for loan fraud, amount bigger than Nirav Modi case
by Neeraj Chauhan
India planning surgical strike against us: Pak foreign minister SM Qureshi
by Imtiaz Ahmad
Farmers’ protest: Solution soon, says Tomar | 4 key points
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Air quality dips in Mumbai as cold wave continues in northern India
by HT Correspondent
South Africa confirm two positive Covid-19 cases ahead of Sri Lanka series
by Reuters
Ludhiana police step up vigil outside ATMs after Dec-14 robbery bid
by Tarsem Singh Deogan
BJP, Cong leaders voiceless, only BJD can fight for Odisha’s interests: Naveen Patnaik
by Debabrata Mohanty
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.