Home / World News / Chinese economic indicators promise sustained recovery, says statistics bureau

The Chinese economy further expanded in the third quarter, after release of GDP data

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:00 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Beijing

Robotic arm operates on a production line at a toothbrush factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province, China. Representational image. (Bloomberg)

Chinese economic indicators are providing a good reason to believe that a sustained recovery is underway, the country’s statistics bureau said on Monday, after the world’s second-biggest economy further expanded in the third quarter.

There’s also good reason to be confident about China’s full-year economic growth, Liu Aihua, spokeswoman at the National Bureau of Statistics, told a press briefing after the release of third-quarter gross domestic product.

While third-quarter GDP growth lagged behind expectations, the month of September saw improvement in all major indicators for the first time this year.

