Chinese Embassy in US criticises move to impose new restriction on diplomats

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo on Wednesday announced that the Department of State will now require senior People’s Republic of China (PRC) diplomats in the United States to receive approval to visit US university campuses and to meet with local government officials. (Reuters Photo)

Chinese Embassy in the US has criticised the State Department’s decision to impose further restrictions on the Chinese diplomats in the country saying this has “grossly trampled” on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

“With the excuse of reciprocity, the US imposed yet another unjustified restriction and barrier on Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel on September 2. This has grossly trampled on the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, and China is firmly opposed to it,” the Chinese Embassy said in a statement.

The Embassy said it also runs counter to the “self-proclaimed values” of openness and freedom of the US side.

“China has always supported and provided necessary facilitation for foreign diplomatic and consular personnel, including those from the US, to perform their official duties in China,” the Chinese Embassy said while adding that we urge the US side to “correct its mistake, revoke this decision and provide support and facilitation for Chinese diplomatic and consular personnel in the US to perform their duties as well.”

“The Department of State will now require senior PRC diplomats in the United States to receive approval to visit US university campuses and to meet with local government officials. Cultural events with an audience larger than 50 people hosted by the PRC embassy and consular posts outside of mission properties will also require Department of State approval,” Pompeo said.

“The Department of State will also take action to help ensure that all official PRC embassy and consular social media accounts are properly identified as PRC government accounts, since the US Embassy is denied unfettered access to PRC social media and PRC citizens are blocked from using Twitter and Facebook, amongst other social media platforms,” he said.

Relations between the US and China have worsened in recent times with the two countries sparring over a range of issues including China’s territorial aggression in the South China Sea.

Pompeo said the US insists on reciprocal access to educational and cultural institutions for the United States diplomats around the world.