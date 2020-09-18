Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Chinese researchers to test double doses of CanSino’s coronavirus vaccine candidate

Chinese researchers to test double doses of CanSino’s coronavirus vaccine candidate

A single dose of the vaccine candidate Ad5-nCoV, one among a handful that China is pursuing, has final-stage trials lined up in Pakistan and Russia. The candidate has been approved for use in the Chinese military.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 14:41 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Beijing

Researchers expect to recruit 168 healthy adults to take two doses of Ad5-nCoV for the trial estimated to begin on Sept. 20 in China’s Wuhan. (REUTERS)

Researchers plan to start a clinical trial for an additional dose of a coronavirus vaccine candidate co-developed by China’s CanSino Biologics Inc and a military-backed research unit, clinical trial registry data showed.

A single dose of the vaccine candidate Ad5-nCoV, one among a handful that China is pursuing, has final-stage trials lined up in Pakistan and Russia. The candidate has been approved for use in the Chinese military.

Scientists outside the company have expressed concern that the effectiveness of Ad5-nCoV, which uses a common cold virus many people have contracted to carry genetic traces of the coronavirus, could be limited.

In response, CanSino said earlier this month there was no evidence that existing immunity against the common cold virus could severely hurt Ad5-nCoV’s ability to trigger antibodies against the new coronavirus, citing data gathered from a single dose-based Phase 2 trial.



In July, researchers working on Ad5-nCoV said a flexible additional dose might be able to provide enhanced immune response, based on their previous experience using this method to develop a common cold virus-based Ebola vaccine.

The new two-dose Phase 1 trial will test the safety of two doses and their ability to generate an immune response, showed a registration record published on Thursday.

Researchers expect to recruit 168 healthy adults to take two doses of Ad5-nCoV for the trial estimated to begin on Sept. 20 in China’s Wuhan.

A CanSino representative declined to comment on the new trial.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Opposition in favour of middlemen who loot farmers: PM Modi in fresh pitch for farm bills
Sep 18, 2020 14:11 IST
India readies for QUAD and 2 plus 2 dialogues, China is elephant in the room
Sep 18, 2020 12:18 IST
Farmers protesting against farm bills everywhere: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Sep 18, 2020 13:52 IST
Bridge in poll bound Bihar washed away before inauguration
Sep 18, 2020 14:42 IST

latest news

‘They are spreading lies’: PM Modi messages farmers amid row over farm bills
Sep 18, 2020 14:43 IST
Chinese researchers to test double doses of CanSino’s coronavirus vaccine candidate
Sep 18, 2020 14:41 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB detains four persons from Mumbai, Thane
Sep 18, 2020 14:37 IST
Battling stigma and shame associated with a woman’s ‘single’ status
Sep 18, 2020 14:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.