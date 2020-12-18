Sections
Christmas bubble: All you need to know about UK’s Covid-19 measure ahead of holidays

If a person chooses to form a Christmas bubble, there are some main rules to be followed to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 21:03 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The UK government said that if necessary, people can travel between tiers and UK nations to meet their Christmas bubble. (via REUTERS)

As people around the world are gearing up to celebrate Christmas amid a pandemic, the United Kingdom has come up with the plan of ‘Christmas bubble’ to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The UK has already entered a tiered system with restrictions in place to minimise damage to the economy, jobs and livelihoods.

However, the government has changed some social contact restrictions for a short period of time to let people celebrate the holidays with their friends and family. The government said that if anyone decides to form a Christmas bubble, the person can do so from December 23 to December 27 with people from no more than three households.

Also Read | Another lockdown in England possible after Christmas, warns PM Boris Johnson

Here’s all you need to know about Christmas bubble:

If a person chooses to form a Christmas bubble, there are some main rules to be followed to minimise the spread of the coronavirus. The person forming the Christmas bubble should remain in only one bubble and cannot change it midway. The bubble should not include people from more than three households.

It is important that the person keeps the Christmas bubble as small as possible and those who are self-isolating must not form such a bubble. People should stop unnecessary social contact outside their immediate household as soon as possible and for at least five days before they meet other households in their bubble.



The UK government said that if necessary, people can travel between tiers and UK nations to meet their Christmas bubble. However, they can meet their Christmas bubble only in private homes or in their garden, places of worship, or public outdoor spaces.

They can meet people who are not in their Christmas bubble only outside their home, depending on the rules in the tier they have planned the meeting. They are not allowed to meet their Christmas bubble in any other indoor setting, such as a pub, hotel, shop, theatre, or restaurant.

Meanwhile, the UK is witnessing a worrying rise in Covid-19 cases and related deaths. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said that a third lockdown cannot be ruled out in England due to the continued rise in new Covid-19 cases. The UK reported 35,383 new cases as of Thursday evening.

