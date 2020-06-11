Sections
Christopher Columbus statue pulled down in St. Paul during Black Lives Matter protest

Christopher Columbus statue pulled down in St. Paul during Black Lives Matter protest

A rope was thrown around the 10-foot bronze statue Wednesday afternoon and they pulled it off its stone pedestal.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 13:12 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Minnesota

The protesters, including Dakota and Ojibwe Indians, said they consider Columbus as a symbol of genocide against Native Americans. They said they had tried many times to remove it through the political process, but without success. (Reuters Photo)

Protesters have pulled down a statute of Christopher Columbus outside the Minnesota State Capitol.



The protesters, including Dakota and Ojibwe Indians, said they consider Columbus as a symbol of genocide against Native Americans. They said they had tried many times to remove it through the political process, but without success.

State Patrol troopers in helmets, who provide security in the Capitol complex, stood by at a distance but did not try to stop the protesters, who celebrated afterward with Native American singing and drumming.



The troopers eventually formed a line to protect the toppled statue so it could be taken away.

The protest followed a similar incident Tuesday night in Richmond, Virginia, and another in Boston.

