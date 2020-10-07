Sections
E-Paper
Home / World News / Church of England failed to protect children from sexual abuse: Report

Church of England failed to protect children from sexual abuse: Report

The report, published by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, also found examples of clergymen being ordained despite a history of child sexual offenses.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:08 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, London

A report shows that in the Church of England there were 390 people who were either members of the clergy or in positions of trust associated with the church had been convicted of sexual offences against children. In this picture, Shoppers walk in front of St Martin’s church outside the Bullring Shopping center in Birmingham, UK. (Bloomberg)

The Church of England failed to protect children and young people from sexual predators for decades, preferring instead to safeguard its own reputation, and created a culture where abusers were able to hide, an independent report said Tuesday.

The report, published by the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse, also found examples of clergymen being ordained despite a history of child sexual offenses.

The inquiry heard that, from the 1940s to 2018, 390 people who were either members of the clergy or in positions of trust associated with the church had been convicted of sexual offences against children.

The report found that, in many cases, the Church of England failed to take the abuse allegations seriously, and that perpetrators were “given more support than victims.”



“Over many decades, the Church of England failed to protect children and young people from sexual abusers, instead facilitating a culture where perpetrators could hide and victims faced barriers to disclosure that many could not overcome,” the inquiry’s chairwoman, Alexis Jay, wrote.

The report said sometimes sexual offenses were minimized. Citing the case of Reverend Ian Hughes, who was convicted in 2014 of downloading 8,000 indecent images of children, the report said that a fellow clergyman, Bishop Peter Foster, suggested to the inquiry that Hughes had been “misled into viewing child pornography” — even though more than 800 of the images were graded at the most serious level of abuse.

The Church of England acknowledged Tuesday that progress has been too slow in supporting abuse victims and survivors, and said it was “completely committed” to improving this.

“The report makes shocking reading and while apologies will never take away the effects of abuse on victims and survivors, we today want to express our shame about the events that have made those apologies necessary,” it said in a statement. “The whole Church must learn lessons from this inquiry.”

The church announced last month that it had set up a large compensation fund for survivors of past abuse by members of the clergy.

The report came after the inquiry held several public hearings in 2018 and 2019. The inquiry last year published a linked report focusing on disgraced bishop Peter Ball, who was imprisoned in 2015 for sexually abusing 18 young men over three decades.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s unpopularity hits historic highs in many countries, says Pew Research poll
Oct 06, 2020 23:19 IST
Donald Trump halts Covid-19 relief talks until after election
Oct 07, 2020 00:49 IST
Mumbai Indians ease to win against Rajasthan Royals
Oct 06, 2020 23:41 IST
CM Pinarayi Vijayan, medical experts lock horns as Covid-19 cases mount in Kerala
Oct 06, 2020 23:07 IST

latest news

PGIMER, Chandigarh health department to conduct city’s first sero survey
Oct 07, 2020 01:23 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Judicial custody of actor Rhea Chakraborty, others extended till October 20
Oct 07, 2020 01:21 IST
Sushant Singht Rajput’s sisters petition to quash FIR against them adjourned to October 13
Oct 07, 2020 01:19 IST
Maharashtra police to probe Sushant Singh Rajput case conspiracy
Oct 07, 2020 01:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.