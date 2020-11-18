Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / World News / CIA, FBI directors could be next on Trump firing line. Here’s why

CIA, FBI directors could be next on Trump firing line. Here’s why

Trump, through his recent actions, has made it clear that officials contradicting him on key issues will be shown the door.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 15:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times New Delhi

FBI Director Christopher Wray had confirmed that Russia was using a range of measures to “denigrate” Joe Biden. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired a top cybersecurity official who had rejected his baseless claims of electoral fraud. Trump took to Twitter to announce that Chris Krebs has been “terminated” as the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (Cisa) chief for his “highly inaccurate” statement on the security of the elections.

“The recent statement by Chris Krebs on the security of the 2020 Election was highly inaccurate, in that there were massive improprieties and fraud - including dead people voting,” claimed Trump, which was promptly flagged by the micro-blogging platform as “disputed”.

The US president recently fired Mark Esper as Defense Secretary as the duo was at loggerheads over the issues of troops withdrawal from Afghanistan and deployment of the military during Black Lives Matter protests. Trump, through his actions, has made it clear that officials contradicting him on key issues will be shown the door.

Also Read | Donald Trump fires US election security official who rejected fraud claims



US media reports suggest that FBI director Christopher Wray could be the next on Trump’s firing line due to his testimony during congressional hearings on Russian interference and alleged electoral fraud. Wray had confirmed that Russia was using a range of measures to “primarily denigrate” Joe Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia “establishment.” He also denied any evidence indicating widespread voter fraud, a claim regularly repeated by Trump ahead of the elections.

Last month, the FBI Agents Association sent open letters to Trump and Biden, urging the next president to allow Wray to continue until his 10-year term ends in 2027. “This country needs stability in leadership of the Bureau during these challenging times, and creating upheavals at the Bureau after the elections can only undermine the goal of protecting the safety and security of our country,” the organisation wrote.

According to a CNN report, Trump and his allies have become increasingly frustrated by CIA Director Gina Haspel for constantly pushing back on declassification of documents related to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential elections. Haspel was also reportedly not part of Trump’s in-person daily intelligence briefing on Friday, which was organised by the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Army completes setting up of modern habitat for troops in Ladakh
Nov 18, 2020 15:04 IST
Not just ML Choudhary, 7 more in Nitish cabinet have criminal cases, says ADR report
Nov 18, 2020 15:19 IST
3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
Nov 18, 2020 16:22 IST
‘Marathis belong to us too’: Yediyurappa on border row
Nov 18, 2020 15:11 IST

latest news

3 buildings worth Rs500 crore forfeited in Iqbal Mirchi case: ED
Nov 18, 2020 16:22 IST
England set to host India in five tests in 2021
Nov 18, 2020 16:21 IST
The Crown is a ‘cruel and unfair’ portrayal of the royals: biographer
Nov 18, 2020 16:30 IST
TMC says more than 10-lakh people participated in ‘Mark Yourself safe from BJP’ campaign
Nov 18, 2020 16:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.