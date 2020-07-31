‘Clear who safeguards peace and who destabilises region’: China slams Australian HC’s remarks on South China Sea

China has reacted strongly to remarks made by Australian high commissioner on South China Sea. China’s envoy to India Sun Weidong said the remarks are “disregarding facts”.

“Noted remarks by Australian HC to India on #SouthChinaSea disregarding facts. #China’s territorial sovereignty & maritime rights & interests are in conformity w/ int’l law incl UNCLOS. It’s clear who safeguard peace & stability & who destablize & provoke escalation in the region,” Sun said on Twitter.

Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell had said on Thursday that his country is deeply concerned by destabilising actions in the South China Sea.

“We remain deeply concerned by actions in the South China Sea that are destabilising and could provoke escalation. Last week, Australia launched a note with UN Secretary-General refusing China’s unlawful maritime claims in the South China Sea,” he had told news agency ANI.

The Australian government has rejected any claims by China that are not consistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

In a veiled criticism of China, the envoy said Australia opposes any attempts to unilaterally alter status-quo as it only increases tension and instability.

The US and Australian leaders had held a meeting in Washington on Tuesday where they expressed serious concerns about China’s “recent coercive and destabilising actions across the Indo-Pacific”.

The meeting was held between US secretary of state Mike Pompeo and defence secretary Mark Esper and their Australian counterparts Marise Payne and Linda Reynolds. They discussed about strengthening partnerships in the Indian Ocean region and discussed the key role India will play in defence cooperation.

On Thursday, Pompeo said that US efforts to lead an “international awakening” against the Chinese government is working and the “tide is turning” as a result. He went on to cite Indian ban on Chinese apps as a manifestation of it along with the closer interactions of the Quad, and separate actions by other countries.