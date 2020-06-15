Cluster of Covid-19 in Chinese capital, WHO yet to visit affected site

Beijing has logged in as many as 79 new cases since June 11, the most significant flare-up in a major Chinese city that is home to China’s political and business elite. (REUTERS)

The World Health Organisation (WHO), which has its country office in Beijing, is yet to send a team to the wholesale market linked to the sharpest spike in Covid-19 cases in China’s capital city. It has been four days since the first infection was detected.

The WHO is still waiting for China to share the genome sequence of the virus extracted from infected samples, which were picked up by Chinese scientists over the weekend from the Xinfadi market soon after it was shut down to the outside world.

To a Reuters question whether China has shared the gene sequence with WHO, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on Monday: “China has maintained close communication with the World Health Organisation. As for the specific question you mentioned, I don’t know the specific situation yet. Please inquire directly to the competent department.”

Beijing has logged in as many as 79 new cases since June 11, the most significant flare-up in a major Chinese city that is home to China’s political and business elite.

“The WHO has not visited the Xinfadi market in relation to this cluster of Covid-19, with the first confirmed cases on June 11,” the Organisation said in a statement to Hindustan Times on Monday, adding that it was receiving updates from the Chinese health authorities.

Dozens of residential communities have been locked down, schools have been closed and emergency response levels are being gradually raised across the city’s districts after the rapidly spreading cluster infection emerged from the sprawling market.

Beijing is said to be preparing to test at least 90,000 people connected to the market and living in its neighbourhood.

The Xinfadi Agricultural Products Wholesale market, which also deals in meat and seafood, is located some 25 km away from the WHO office in Beijing.

Until Monday evening, the WHO, the UN’s specialised agency for international public health, had only received briefings about the new and fast spreading cluster from Chinese health authorities – without any first-hand knowledge about a worrying infection that has resurfaced in Beijing – which had zero cases since April -- after a gap of 55 days.

It was not immediately clear if Beijing is yet to give consent to the WHO, as per protocol, to send a team to the Xinfadi market in the southwest Fengtai district.

The market was shuttered over the weekend and scientists from the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, experts from its Beijing centre and the national health commission (NHC) have scoured the market, picked up samples and conducted preliminary tests.

According to state media reports, the virus was detected on a salmon chopping board.

The WHO did not answer HT’s query whether it had asked Chinese authorities to visit the market but said it was receiving regular updates from health authorities.

“The information thus far has come from Chinese national and municipal health officials, in briefings and exchanges with the WHO office in China and updates sent via the International Health Regulations mechanism,” the statement said.

“In our exchanges, the WHO has received a briefing on the preliminary investigation, offered support and technical assistance. Chinese health authorities have agreed to continue to exchange further information about the cluster and the investigations underway and planned,” the statement said.

The organisation is yet to receive gene sequencing results.

“The WHO encourages the sharing of this and other sequences on a publicly available website as soon as possible. We await more genetic sequencing to see how close this virus is to others. We have asked China for the genetic sequencing and to receive new data on the epidemic as the investigation unfolds; and our counterparts are committed to continuing to provide such data. The WHO is following up with Chinese officials for further detail,” the statement added.

An Associated Press report released earlier this month said the WHO worked on minimal information during the beginning of the outbreak in China in December and January, alleging that Beijing was deliberately slow in sharing critical information.

Both China and WHO denied it.

The WHO director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has praised China for “setting a new standard for outbreak response” through swift and aggressive measures.

While the pandemic rages globally, China has sharply brought down the infection numbers across the country with the government saying that the outbreak has been effectively controlled, until the virus reemerged in Beijing last week.