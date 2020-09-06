Sections
CNBG, Sinovac find takers in Pakistan and Bangladesh: The latest on coronavirus vaccine

Clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccines being developed by Moderna Inc, Pfizer, Oxford University and AstraZeneca, Russian Direct Investment Fund-sponsored Sputnik V and Cansino Biologics have all conducted the phase 1 and phase 2 trials.

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 15:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A sign for Sinovac Biotech Ltd is seen at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), following the COVID-19 outbreak, in Beijing, China. (REUTERS)

The race to develop a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues on a war footing across the globe. Russia, the United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union are amongst the frontrunners who are trying to release a shot against the viral disease.

The coronavirus disease has killed 878,237 people and more than 26 million cases have been recorded across the globe with the United States, Brazil and India contributing the most.

Here are the latest updates on the Covid-19 vaccines:



• Several countries are participating in the late-stage trials of China National Biotec Group and Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s Covid-19 vaccine. Serbia and Pakistan have come to an agreement to participate in the phase 3 trials of CNBG’s vaccine candidate. Turkey and Bangladesh will be Sinovac’s testing grounds for its vaccine candidate.



• Olivier Bogillot, Sanofi’s chief in France, has said the vaccine being developed by Sanofi and the United Kingdom’s GlaxoSmithKline Plc is likely to be priced below 10 euros. Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline are developing a protein-based vaccine and will start their final stage trials in December.

• Vaccine makers will only send their vaccines for Covid-19 to the US’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) only after extensively reviewing safety and accuracy data in a bid to thwart the political pressure exerted on the FDA to roll out a vaccine as soon as possible. Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi and other vaccine manufacturers are likely to take the pledge.

• Moncef Slaoui, the chief scientific adviser to Operation Warp Speed - Trump administration’s vaccine programme - told NPR that it is highly unlikely that data on a vaccine’s safety and efficacy will be available before October. He was speaking in reference to US health officials telling states to be ready to ‘distribute vaccine shots.

