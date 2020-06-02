Sections
Home / World News / CNG price in Delhi hiked by Re 1 per kg

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Re 1 per kg

The company had last cut CNG price by Rs 3.2 per kg and piped natural gas rate by Rs 1.55 per unit from April 3.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 09:29 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Press Trust of India

A petrol pump employee wearing a face shield while attending to a customer in Wazirpur, New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

CNG price in the national capital and adjoining cities on Monday was hiked by Re 1 per kg to make up for the additional cost incurred to keep stations coronavirus ready.

Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL), the firm that retails CNG to automobiles and piped natural gas to household kitchens, revised CNG price in the national capital “from Rs 42/ kg to Rs 43/ kg, w.e.f. 6 am on 2nd June 2020,” the firm tweeted.

There will, however, be no change in piped cooking gas prices.

The company had last cut CNG price by Rs 3.2 per kg and piped natural gas rate by Rs 1.55 per unit from April 3.



The nationwide lockdown imposed from March 25 saw fuel sales drop by as much as 90 per cent but relaxations thereafter have not helped demand recover to pre-COVID levels. Despite the drop in sales, the company continued to incur expenditure on paying salaries, fixed charges for power connections, maintenance of equipment and rent, sources said.

To recover these charges, the firm has raised CNG prices, they said.

“CNG retail price in Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad being revised from Rs 47.75/ kg to Rs 48.75/ kg, w.e.f. 6 am on 2nd June 2020,” IGL said in another tweet.

CNG rate in Karnal district of Haryana was hiked to Rs 50.85 per kg and that in Rewari to Rs 55 a kg from Rs 54.15.

