Confident that European countries will keep China away from 5G networks: Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday expressed confidence after meeting Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic that European countries will act to prevent China from acquiring their citizens’ private data through its 5G networks.

“I am confident that many more European countries now, frankly because of just sharing information with them, they are going to make their own sovereign decision that says no,” Pompeo was quoted as saying by Sputnik.

“We don’t want our citizens’ data in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo said. “I think every European country now understands this and is increasingly aware of it. And you’ll see them take actions consistent with that, including Croatia.”

The US Secretary of State is on a week-long tour of Europe’s Eastern Mediterranean region.

“Superb trip to beautiful Croatia. I am proud of our shared commitment to enhancing our security cooperation, and appreciate Croatia’s role in advancing European energy independence,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

Washington has signed declarations on 5G security with several European countries, including the Czech Republic, Poland and Estonia.

Earlier, the US had announced sanctions on 5G communication giant Huawei, alleging corporate espionage and national security threats. Beijing has, however, denied all the accusation being levied by the US.

Last month, Canada’s Conservative party leader Erin O’Toole had said their government will ban Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from the development of the country’s 5G network.

“Unlike (Prime Minister) Justin Trudeau, I do not take entities of the Chinese regime at their word. If I am (Prime Minister) Huawei will be banned from 5G,” O’Toole had said in a tweet.