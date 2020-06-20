Coronavirus: 748 Indians stranded in Pakistan set to return home

Last month, several batches of stranded Pakistani nationals were repatriated via Attari-Wagah Border. (Sameer Sehgal/HT file photo)

As many as 748 Indian nationals stranded in Pakistan due to coronavirus lockdown are set to return to their country in three batches after going through necessary health protocols.

“It is requested that their repatriation to India through Wagah Border takes place in three batches on June 25, June 26 and June 27, following necessary health security protocols,” read the letter issued by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior.

Last month, several batches of stranded Pakistani nationals were repatriated via Attari-Wagah Border.

As per the latest data released by the Pakistan government, a total of 171,666 people have been infected with coronavirus and 3,382 have died so far.