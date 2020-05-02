Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Coronavirus cases in Europe cross 1.5 million: Report

Coronavirus cases in Europe cross 1.5 million: Report

With at least 1,506,853 infections, including 140,260 deaths, Europe is the hardest-hit continent.

Updated: May 02, 2020 15:41 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Paris

Across the world, 3,350,224 cases and 238,334 deaths due to the novel coronavirus have been recorded. (AP file photo )

Over 1.5 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Europe, just under half the worldwide total, according to an AFP tally at 0850 GMT on Saturday.

With at least 1,506,853 infections, including 140,260 deaths, Europe is the hardest-hit continent. Across the world, 3,350,224 cases and 238,334 deaths have been recorded.

Spain, with 215,216 cases and 24,824 deaths, Italy with 207,428 cases and 28,236 deaths, Britain (177,454 and 27,510), France (167,346 and 24,594) and Germany (161,703 and 6,575) are the five European countries with official tolls over 150,000.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are testing only the most serious cases.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Centre permits 193 Pak nationals to return on May 5, asks states to help them
May 02, 2020 13:32 IST
‘Criminal waste’: Cong attacks Central Vista project after 2 key approvals
May 02, 2020 15:09 IST
Domestic, international flight ops suspended till May 17
May 02, 2020 15:41 IST
LIVE| PM meets Sitharaman, Shah over second economic stimulus package: Report
May 02, 2020 16:25 IST

latest news

Man performs bhangra with neighbours, video will tempt you to shake a leg
May 02, 2020 16:34 IST
Cancer patients may face high risk of death from Covid-19
May 02, 2020 16:34 IST
Montpellier midfielder Sambia recovering from - club
May 02, 2020 16:33 IST
A low-key anniversary for actor Deepika Singh Goyal amid lockdown
May 02, 2020 16:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.