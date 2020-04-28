Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rises to 14,079, death toll 301

Sections
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the coronavirus intensity in Pakistan is not as severe as it is in other parts of the world, Dawn news reported.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 14:40 IST

By Press Trust of India, Islamabad

A worker (C) sprays disinfectant at a mosque ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Karachi on April 22, 2020. (AFP)

Pakistan government is closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said as the number of coronavirus cases crossed the 14,000-mark and claimed the lives of over 300 people.

According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 3,233 people have fully recovered from the deadly virus.

The ministry said that Pakistan has reported 14,079 patients, as Punjab registered 5,640 patients, Sindh 4,956, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 1,984, Balochistan 853, Gilgit-Baltistan 320, Islamabad 261 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 65.

So far 157, 223 tests have been done, including 6,417, during the last 24 hours.



He said that the government is closely monitoring the situation and would soon announce the next strategy on the lockdown.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting on impact of Covid-19 on the country’s social fabric and economy, the report said.

According to an official statement, the meeting was informed that the number of patients and deaths due to coronavirus is less than that in other countries of the world.

Pakistan on Tuesday advised all media houses here to ensure full protection of its staff after eight employees of a news channel tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Prime Minister Khan will chair a meeting of Cabinet on Tuesday and will discuss the coronavirus situation.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqat issued advisory to all media houses in the capital for taking steps for protection of their workers after ARY News closed down its channel when around its seven employees were tested positive.

“They (media workers) must be provided with appropriate protection gears. We have provided some support to the reporters but more is required,” said Shafqat in a tweet. “As a precautionary measure random testing was done in ARY Islamabad office ,8 reported positive out of 20 tests, 2 have shown symptoms. We have closed our isb office ,all staff will be tested and office to be sanitised.Till all staff is tested employees have been asked to stay at home,” founder and CEO , ARY DIGITAL Network tweeted.

