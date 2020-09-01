Sections
Coronavirus: Chinese students begin full return to school

China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths from Covid-19 among 85,058 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 14:11 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Beijing

Reports said students had their temperatures checked on arrival but rules on social distancing and mask wearing varied depending on the region. (AFP Photo)

Chinese students on Tuesday began a full return to regular classes following two weeks without new cases of local transmission in the country.

About 75% of students had already returned to school and the remainder will return beginning from Tuesday.

Reports said students had their temperatures checked on arrival but rules on social distancing and mask wearing varied depending on the region.

Çhina's National Health Commission reported 10 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, all of them brought from outside the country.



