Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Coronavirus: Disney eyes to restart California theme parks in July

Coronavirus: Disney eyes to restart California theme parks in July

Disneyland is the world’s second-most visited theme park, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each day, but it closed in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 07:14 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Los Angeles

Last month, Disney said the division’s quarterly operating income fell 58 percent from a year earlier, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP file photo)

Disneyland in California announced plans Wednesday to reopen next month -- but at “significantly limited” capacity, and with no opportunities to hug Mickey Mouse or high-five Donald Duck for the time being.

Under the plans -- which still require government approval -- the resort near Los Angeles, including Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, would welcome visitors back beginning July 17.

Disneyland is the world’s second-most visited theme park, drawing tens of thousands of visitors each day, but it closed in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns.

The move comes on the heels of the successful reopening of Shanghai Disneyland last month, and follows a similar timetable to the restart of Disney World in Florida, which has already received government approval.



Theme parks provide a significant portion of the Mouse House’s revenue. Last month, Disney said the division’s quarterly operating income fell 58 percent from a year earlier, largely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the California parks reopen, all guests will need to book reservations in advance, and social distancing measures mean no parades or “nighttime spectaculars” until a later date.

“While character meet-and-greets will be temporarily unavailable, characters will be in the parks in new ways to entertain and delight guests,” Disney said in a statement.

Hotels at the site would reopen the following week under the scheme.

The plans were unveiled as calls on social media and a Change.org petition grew for Disney’s parks to rebrand their “Splash Mountain” rides.

The popular log flumes are based on the controversial 1946 Disney film “Song of the South” -- a movie long accused of peddling racist tropes about the post-Civil War South, and never released on home video in the United States.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Coronavirus: Disney eyes to restart California theme parks in July
Jun 11, 2020 07:14 IST
Covid-19: Social distancing norms flouted as thousands take out funeral procession in Odisha
Jun 11, 2020 07:10 IST
‘Post coronavirus, US is on its way to a very big comeback’: Trump
Jun 11, 2020 07:07 IST
Covid pandemic: Goldman Sachs to start restaffing key US offices on June 22
Jun 11, 2020 07:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.