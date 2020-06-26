Coronavirus still out there, UK PM Boris warns partying Britons

Boris Johnson said during a visit to a restaurant in London: “It’s crucial that people understand that on July 4 we get this right - we do this in a balanced way and we recognise the risks”. (via REUTERS)

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday warned tens of thousands of Britons ignoring social distancing and converging on beaches or holding illegal street parties in London that coronavirus “is still out there”, and urged them to realise the risks involved.

The caution came after reports of a large number of people spending Thursday on sunny beaches in and around Bournemouth in southern England, which is one of the most picturesque places in the area. Local authorities struggled, while residents wanted the beaches closed.

Lockdown measures are to be further eased from July 4, amidst concern from experts from the World Health Organisation and others that they are being eased in the UK too soon. The easing has been prompted by dwindling infections in recent days and weeks.

Johnson said during a visit to a restaurant in London: “It’s crucial that people understand that on July 4 we get this right - we do this in a balanced way and we recognise the risks”.

“And so I say to everybody, you may think that you’re not going to get it and you’re immortal and invincible and so on - and very likely that’s true, particularly if you’re a young person - but the bug you carry can kill elderly people particularly”.

“It is still dangerous and the virus is still out there. To win, to beat this thing, we have to stay alert and do this in a balanced way,” he added.

Officials said that if scenes similar to those in Bournemouth and elsewhere continued, local lockdowns may have to be imposed.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Everyone should be able to enjoy the sunshine, and we understand that people want to enjoy public spaces, but it is important we don’t undo the hard work of the British public in reducing the transmission of this virus”.

“We have been clear that should we see case numbers increase we will introduce local lockdowns”.

As of Thursday evening, the UK had recorded 43,230 deaths and 307,980 cases.