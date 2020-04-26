Sections
Coronavirus update: US hardest-hit by Covid-19 pandemic, records 2,494 deaths in last 24 hours

The United States is by far the hardest-hit country in the global pandemic, in terms of both confirmed infections and deaths.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 06:51 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Washington

Cyclists wearing masks ride past the Trump Hotel, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease in Washington, US. (Reuters Photo )

The United States recorded 2,494 more coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures reported Saturday night by Johns Hopkins University.

The country now has an overall death toll of 53,511, with 936,293 confirmed infections, according to a tally by the Baltimore-based university at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Sunday).

The toll of 2,494 was a jump from Friday, when the US recorded the lowest number of virus deaths -- 1,258 -- in nearly three weeks.



