Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a year: EU agency

Coronavirus vaccine could be ready in a year: EU agency

The agency was however “a bit sceptical” about reports that a vaccine could be ready as soon as September.

Updated: May 14, 2020 14:46 IST

By Agence France-Presse, The Hague

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. (REUTERS)

A vaccine for the coronavirus could be ready in a year’s time under an “optimistic” scenario, based on data from trials that are under way, the European Medicines Agency said Thursday.

“We can see the possibility if everything goes as planned that some of them (vaccines) could be ready for approval in a year from now,” Marco Cavaleri, the EMA’s head of biological health threats and vaccines strategy, told a video news conference.

“These are just forecasts based on what we are seeing. But again I have to stress that this is a best-case scenario, we know not all vaccines that come into development may not make it to authorisation and disappear,” he added.

“We know also that there may be delays.”



The agency was however “a bit sceptical” about reports that a vaccine could be ready as soon as September.

The Amsterdam-based EU agency meanwhile played down fears expressed by the World Health Organization that the virus “may never go away”.

“I think it’s a bit early to say but we have good reason to be sufficiently optimistic that some vaccines will make it,” Cavaleri said.

“I would be surprised that if at the end of the day we don’t have any vaccine for COVID-19.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE | FM’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package shortly
May 14, 2020 15:50 IST
President’s virus-led austerity drive: No new limousine, no lavish spread, limited flower decorations
May 14, 2020 14:28 IST
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
May 14, 2020 14:49 IST
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
May 14, 2020 15:31 IST

latest news

MSK Prasad on how India can get the maximum out of Dhoni
May 14, 2020 15:49 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Press Conference Coronavirus Lockdown
May 14, 2020 15:48 IST
World leaders demand free coronavirus vaccine for all
May 14, 2020 15:47 IST
We need to stand together and help each other: Katrina Kaif
May 14, 2020 15:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.