Countries ease curbs even as global Covid cases top 3.5 million

Countries ease curbs even as global Covid cases top 3.5 million

Updated: May 04, 2020 15:03 IST

By Agencies, Rome

People wearing protective face masks to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus walk through the capital's popular tourist spot of Nanluonguxiang after reopened for tourists following the coronavirus outbreak in Beijing, Sunday, May 3, 2020. (AP)

Europe on Sunday prepared for a further easing of restrictions following signs that the coronavirus pandemic may be slowing, with Italy set to follow Spain in allowing people outside. Nearly 250,000 people have been killed and over 3.5 million infected worldwide .

With signs that the spread of the contagion has been brought under control, parts of Europe, Asia and the US have begun to lift restrictions. After a two-month lockdown in Italy, people on Monday will be allowed to stroll in parks and visit relatives.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany will continue its easing on Monday, while Slovenia, Poland and Hungary will allow public spaces and businesses to partially reopen. South Korea said it would ease a ban on some gatherings and events as long as they “follow disinfection measures”.

Thailand allowed businesses such as restaurants, hair salons and outdoor markets to reopen.



