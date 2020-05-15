Covid-19: 10 countries with highest number of cases and fatalities

Sections
The first death linked to the coronavirus disease was reported on January 10 in China’s Wuhan, where the outbreak was first reported.

Updated: May 15, 2020 09:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An NHS worker at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital as part of a campaign in support of the NHS, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease Covid-19, in London on May 14. (Reuters Photo)

Global deaths linked to the novel coronavirus passed 300,000 on Thursday, while reported cases of the virus are approaching 4.5 million.

About half of the fatalities have been reported by the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy.

The first death linked to the disease was reported on January 10 in Wuhan, China. It took 91 days for the death toll to pass 1,00,000 and a further 16 days to reach 2,00,000, according to the Reuters tally of official reports from governments.

It took 19 days to go from 200,000 to 300,000 deaths.



Here’s a look at the countries with high incidence of Covid-19 deaths in the world:

United States

With over 1.3 million total coronavirus cases, the US leads the global Covid-19 tally. According to the World Health organisation, the country has reported 80,695 Covid-19 fatalities which is the highest in the world.

United Kingdom

More than 33,000 people (33,186 to be exact) have succumbed to death in the United Kingdom so far, the World Health organisation data showed. Over 2.29 lakh cases of coronavirus have been reported in the UK till date.

Italy

The country has the third-highest number of Covid-19 fatalities in the world, and is just behind the UK. Italy has recorded 33,106 deaths due to Covid-19. Italy has more than 2.22 lakh coronavirus cases.

Spain

The country has over 2.28 lakh Covid-19 infections. The country has seen 27,104 deaths due to the deadly disease.

France

The country has witnessed over 27,029 Covid-19 fatalities till date. With nearly 1.4 lakh total coronavirus cases, it is among the top 10 worst hit nations in the world.

Brazil

The Latin American country has emerged as the new global hotspot of the Covid-19 disease. It has seen 1,77,589 cases and 12,400 deaths due to coronavirus disease.

Belgium

The country has 53,981 Covid-19 cases and has recorded 8,843 deaths to date.

Germany

Germany has 1,72,239 active coronavirus cases and recorded 7,723 deaths due to the coronavirus disease.

Iran

Iran is where one of the early outbreaks of Covid-19 was reported. It has now recorded 1,12,725 cases of coronavirus disease and 6,783 deaths.

Canada

Canada has recorded 71,486 cases of Covid-19 and 5,209 deaths, according to WHO.

Russia on the other hand, which has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases in the world, has reported 2,305 Covid-19 deaths so far, the WHO said.

With a spurt in the number of Covid-19 cases, Russia’s tally has gone past Britain to 2,52,245.

