Home / Bengaluru / Covid-19: 42 new cases in Karnataka, total infections crosses 900 mark

Forty two new cases include- fifteen from Bagalkote, nine from Dharwad, five from Hassan, three from Bengaluru urban, two each from Dakshina Kannada, Yadgir and Bidar, and one each from Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Mandya and Kalaburagi.

Updated: May 12, 2020 14:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Bengaluru

Covid-19 frontline workers wait for the arrival of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi (unssen), during an event to pay tribute to the contribution of the workers in India's fight against coronavirus, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Total number of COVID-19 infections in Karnataka has breached 900 mark, with the state reporting 42 new corona positive cases, the health department said on Tuesday.

Interestingly, Hassan that had not reported a single case so far, has confirmed five new infections.

“42 new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon.... Till date 904 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 31 deaths and 426 discharges,” the department said in its bulletin.

Forty two new cases include- fifteen from Bagalkote, nine from Dharwad, five from Hassan, three from Bengaluru urban, two each from Dakshina Kannada, Yadgir and Bidar, and one each from Ballari, Chikkaballapura, Mandya and Kalaburagi.



Among the cases, 25 are with travel history to Ahmedabad in Gujarat, six are with travel history to Mumbai in Maharashtra, seven are contacts of patients already tested positive, two are from containment zone in Bidar, one with history of Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and the others contact is under tracing.

At least four out of these 42 cases are children. PTI KSU ROH ROH

