Covid-19: A royal thumbs up for journalism

Covid-19: A royal thumbs up for journalism

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of journalism and trusted sources of news at a time when people have access to a large number of sources, Queen Elizabeth said on Monday.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 20:34 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

The contribution of the news media has been ‘invaluable’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, Queen Elizabeth said in a message. (AFP)

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the importance of journalism and trusted sources of news at a time when people have access to a large number of sources, Queen Elizabeth said on Monday.

The contribution of the news media has been ‘invaluable’ during the pandemic, she said in a message to the industry organisation News Media Association, which is holding a ‘Journalism Matters’ week from October 5 to 11.

The queen wrote: “The Covid-19 pandemic has once again demonstrated what an important public service the established news media provides, both nationally and regionally”.

“As our world has changed dramatically, having trusted, reliable sources of information, particularly at a time when there are so many sources competing for our attention, is vital”, the queen, whose family has at times had a tense relationship with the British news media, said.



The ‘Journalism Matters’ week aims to highlight the vital role trusted news media journalism plays in democratic society, the association said.

By campaigning on behalf of readers, independent news media can make a difference to people’s lives and bring about change for the better, it said.

The queen added in her message: “The efforts of the news media to support communities throughout the United Kingdom during the pandemic have been invaluable – whether through fundraising, encouraging volunteering, or providing a lifeline for the elderly and vulnerable to the outside world”.

