Covid-19 a six-month problem as UK enters colder seasons: Top medic

Commuters walk across the London Bridge during the morning rush hour, amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in London, Britain. (REUTERS)

Covid-19 is a six-month problem that Britain has to deal with collectively as the country enters colder seasons which help viruses and before science can “ride to our rescue,” the government’s chief medical officer said on Monday.

“We should see this as a six-month problem that we have to deal with collectively,” Chris Whitty said during a televised briefing.