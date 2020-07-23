Sections
Covid-19: American Airlines expands face covering requirements in all airports

The airline’s new policy will require customers to wear a face covering in all airport areas from the time they enter their departure airport and not remove it until they exit their arrival airport, it said in a statement.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 06:54 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

Customers who refuse to comply with the company’s policy may be barred from future travel for the duration of the face covering requirement, the airline added. (AP file photo)

American Airlines Group Inc said on Wednesday it would require all its customers over two-years old to wear face coverings at airports and on board, starting July 29.

Customers who refuse to comply with the company's policy may be barred from future travel for the duration of the face covering requirement, it added.

Customers who refuse to comply with the company’s policy may be barred from future travel for the duration of the face covering requirement, it added.

