Sections
Home / World News / Covid-19: Australian government urges protesters not to attend Black Lives Matter rallies

Covid-19: Australian government urges protesters not to attend Black Lives Matter rallies

Rallies are planned for Australian cities this weekend over the Minnesota death of George Floyd; the coronavirus risk posed to asylum-seekers held in crowded Australian immigration detention centers; and the pandemic threat created by eating meat.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 19:18 IST

By Associated Press | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Press Trust of India

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged police to charge protesters with breaching pandemic restrictions during the coming weekend. (Bloomberg)

Australian government leaders have urged activists not to attend Black Lives Matter and other rallies planned for the weekend due to the pandemic risk.

Rallies are planned for Australian cities this weekend over the Minnesota death of George Floyd; the coronavirus risk posed to asylum-seekers held in crowded Australian immigration detention centers; and the pandemic threat created by eating meat.

Police largely did not enforce social distancing rules during peaceful Black Lives Matter rallies attended by thousands in Australian cities last weekend that focused on the high incarceration rate of indigenous Australians.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged police to charge protesters with breaching pandemic restrictions during the coming weekend.



“The very clear message is that people should not attend those events, because it is against the health advice to do so,” Morrison told reporters.

A large police presence gathered in Sydney around the site of a proposed Black Lives Matter rally hours ahead of its scheduled start in an apparent attempt to deter the public gathering.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann suggested demonstrators could lose government welfare payments if they attended rallies, but Morrison later ruled out any such federal retaliation. The government pays a wage subsidy to 3.5 million Australians to keep them in work during the pandemic lockdown.

A protester became sick after attending a Melbourne rally on Saturday and later tested positive for COVID-19. Authorities suspected he became infected before the rally and might have spread the virus to other protesters.

A court on Thursday ruled a refugee rally planned for Sydney on Saturday illegal because of the pandemic threat, increasing the range of powers available to police to prevent it.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mandi MP smells scam in Uhl-III hydropower project
Jun 12, 2020 19:35 IST
Exempt tech workers from proposed visa restrictions in US: Nasscom
Jun 12, 2020 19:34 IST
Asiatic lion: 29% rise in numbers, says Gujarat
Jun 12, 2020 19:33 IST
Panchkula ill-prepared for monsoons
Jun 12, 2020 19:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.