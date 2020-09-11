Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19: Austria expands face-mask requirement due to surge in infections

Covid-19: Austria expands face-mask requirement due to surge in infections

Wearing of masks will be compulsory in shops, in all public transport and in schools outside classrooms from Monday, he said. Private events will be limited to 50 participants indoors and 100 outdoors, while professionally-organised seated events could run to up to 1,500 people indoors and 3,000 outdoors.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 16:34 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Berlin

People wear face mask as they cross a street in Vienna, Austria on August 19, 2020. (AP Photo)

Austria will tighten up on mask-wearing and social distancing at public events and in restaurants from Monday in response to the accelerating spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Friday.

Wearing of masks will be compulsory in shops, in all public transport and in schools outside classrooms from Monday, he said. Private events will be limited to 50 participants indoors and 100 outdoors, while professionally-organised seated events could run to up to 1,500 people indoors and 3,000 outdoors.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

The daily number of infections has been rising since late June and reached 644 on Thursday, the highest number since late March, when an initial spike in infections was fading under a national lockdown.

“Precisely because the summer went well and people can’t quite believe that the numbers are rising once again, I call on all of us to together take the situation seriously,” Kurz told a news conference.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

How Jaishankar-Wang’s 5-point consensus works out depends on one man
Sep 11, 2020 16:34 IST
DGCA seeks IndiGo’s report over ‘safety violations’ on Ranaut’s flight
Sep 11, 2020 16:14 IST
India, China differences remain despite five-point consensus on easing tensions
Sep 11, 2020 16:33 IST
Rhea Chakraborty denied bail: What NCB, her lawyer said
Sep 11, 2020 14:30 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Austria expands face-mask requirement due to surge in infections
Sep 11, 2020 16:34 IST
Hoteliers in Pune claim ₹10 crore in dues pending for city’s use of hotels as quarantine facilities
Sep 11, 2020 16:33 IST
Bihar medical aspirant shoots self while taking selfie with father’s pistol
Sep 11, 2020 16:33 IST
‘No quarantine for those who leave state and return within 96 hours’: Assam govt
Sep 11, 2020 16:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.