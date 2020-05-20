Covid-19: Cambridge teaching to go online next academic year

Teaching in the current Easter term in Cambridge was moved to online in April, but university authorities have now decided to continue to teach and hold exams online in 2020-21. (File photo for representation)

There will be no face-to-face lectures in the University of Cambridge in the next academic year beginning October 6 as part of plans to deal with coronavirus pandemic that has left British universities reeling with financial and other challenges.

Teaching in the current Easter term in Cambridge was moved to online in April, but university authorities have now decided to continue to teach and hold exams online in 2020-21. If the official advice changes, it may be possible to hold some small teaching groups in person.

Cambridge is among several universities bracing for lesser number of Indian and other non-EU international students turning up when the next academic year begins in September-October. The university sector has sought a bailout from the government.

A Cambridge spokesman said: “The university is constantly adapting to changing advice as it emerges during this pandemic. Given that it is likely that social distancing will continue to be required, the university has decided there will be no face-to-face lectures during the next academic year”.

“Lectures will continue to be made available online and it may be possible to host smaller teaching groups in person, as long as this conforms to social-distancing requirements. This decision has been taken now to facilitate planning, but as ever, will be reviewed should there be changes to official advice on coronavirus.”

Universities moving to a virtual learning environment will deprive students of “campus experience”, which is one of the key attractions of international students to come to the UK. Stake-holders say it should be made clear to students how they would be taught before they arrive for the next academic year.

In April, five unions warned the government that universities must be given extra protection during the pandemic to ensure their financial survival; some universities were already facing major financial challenges before the pandemic struck.

Until recently, ministers, diplomats and stake-holders were hailing an increase in the number of Indian students based on visas granted, but there are now concerns over the extent of the new intake from September-October.

In a joint letter to higher education minister Michelle Donelan, the unions representing higher education staff sought urgent assurances that universities will not be allowed to collapse financially as a result of the outbreak, backed up with legislation.

The unions – UNISON, University and College Union (UCU), GMB, Unite and the Educational Institute of Scotland – said in a letter to the government that the university sector is too valuable for any institutions to get into financial difficulties.

The letter says: “The university sector is one of the most productive and important parts of the UK economy with international students alone bringing in £7.3 billion each year and the sector as a whole generating £73 billion”.

“We are already getting many reports of universities serving notifications of redundancies, and of contractors in universities sending staff home without pay or asking them to use their annual leave”.

“It is no overstatement to say that such a response from universities will be disastrous for the individuals concerned and their families as well as for the future of the higher education sector – one of the most important industries in the UK”, it adds.