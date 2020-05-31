Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Global Covid-19 cases hit 6 million as UN sounds alarm on economy

Global Covid-19 cases hit 6 million as UN sounds alarm on economy

Globally, the coronavirus has killed nearly 370,000 people.

Updated: May 31, 2020 08:12 IST

By Agencies, United Nations

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said, “Sixty million more people have been pushed into extreme poverty. Up to half the global workforce is without livelihoods.” (Reuters Photo)

As the number of coronavirus infections worldwide crossed yet another dark milestone - going past the 6-million-mark as per international monitor Worldometer - the UN chief sent out a chilling warning for a world ravaged by the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns.

Globally, the coronavirus has killed nearly 370,000 people.

Antonio Guterres has warned that the pandemic will cause “unimaginable devastation, usher in hunger and famine of historic proportions and lead to a loss of $8.5 trillion in global output” - the sharpest contraction since the Great Depression of the 1930s - “if nations did not respond with unity and solidarity”.

The UN secretary general said, “Sixty million more people have been pushed into extreme poverty. Up to half the global workforce is without livelihoods.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Tear gas and burning cars in US cities as unrest continues
May 31, 2020 08:57 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: New ICMR plan for states to expand antibody tests and all the latest news
May 31, 2020 08:54 IST
Trump responds to Minnesota fully mobilising National Guard over George Floyd protests
May 31, 2020 08:53 IST
Taapsee Pannu mourns grandmother’s death with heartfelt note
May 31, 2020 08:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.