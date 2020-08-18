Sections
Home / World News / Covid-19 cases in America reach 11.5 million, deaths 400,000: WHO director

US continues to carry the highest burden of the disease, with 64% of officially reported global deaths despite having 13 per cent of the world’s population, says

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:31 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Arpan Rai, Washington

A woman wearing a face mask walks by The Broad Museum in downtown during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Los Angeles, California, (REUTERS)

Coronavirus cases in the Americas have reached almost 11.5 million and over 400,000 people have died as a result of the pandemic, the World Health Organization regional director Carissa Etienne said on Tuesday.

Speaking in a virtual briefing from Washington with other Pan American Health Organization directors, Etienne said the region continues to carry the highest burden of the disease, with 64% of officially reported global deaths despite having 13% of the world’s population. The biggest drivers of the case counts are the United States and Brazil, she said.

