Covid-19 cases in France show further decline

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care fell to 1,319 from 1,361, the health directorate said in a statement.

Updated: May 31, 2020 23:37 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Reuters

The hospital death toll from the virus rose by 31 to 18,475 - the 11th consecutive daily increase below 100. (Reuters Photo)

France’s coronavirus cases are continuing to decline, health officials said on Sunday, with 14,322 patients currently in hospital, down from 14,380 a day earlier.

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care fell to 1,319 from 1,361, the health directorate said in a statement. The hospital death toll from the virus rose by 31 to 18,475 - the 11th consecutive daily increase below 100.

Numbers for nursing home deaths will next be updated on Tuesday, the directorate said.

