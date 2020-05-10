Sections
Covid-19 cases in Russia surpass 200,000

Russian coronavirus cases overtook French and German infections this week to become the fifth highest in the world.

Updated: May 10, 2020 13:59 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Moscow

Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915. (Reuters file photo)

The Russian authorities said on Sunday they had recorded 11,012 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 209,688.

Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 88 people had died in the past day, pushing the national death toll to 1,915.

