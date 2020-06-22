Covid-19: Cases, infection curve and fatalities in 7 high caseload countries

The coronavirus disease has been spreading rapidly across the world since the outbreak was first reported in China late last year. After China, the Sars-CoV-2 pathogen, which causes a respiratory disease, severely affected the United States and other European country.

Among the countries hit early by the spread of the coronavirus disease was Iran. The virus hit the country in February and since then, Iran has struggled to contain the outbreak.

Italy was hit the hardest by the spread if the coronavirus disease in Europe. Here is a look at the countries with the highest caseload of the Covid-19 and the latest situation there:

United States: The US is the hardest-hit where the pandemic has infected more than 2.2 million people in the United States, claiming around 1,20,000 lives and infections are rising in many parts of the country. The US diagnosed its first Covid-19 case in Washington state on January 20. The curve of the infection has been steeply rising in the US since the month of April, though some governors of states claim the rate of infection has slowed down. The highest fatalities have been in New York.

Brazil: The Latin American country is the world’s number 2 coronavirus hotspot after the United States. It officially passed 50,000 coronavirus deaths on Sunday. Brazil has already seen its Covid-19 tally rise to more than one million cases. Brazil confirmed its first case of the novel coronavirus on February 26. Experts say the true numbers are a lot higher because of a lack of widespread testing.

Russia: The country reported 7,728 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, pushing its nationwide case tally to 5,84,680. Russia’s coronavirus response centre said that 109 people had died in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll in the country to 8,111.

United Kingdom: Britain has one of the highest death tolls in the world from Covid-19, but the number of cases has been steadily falling in recent weeks. The death toll rose by 43 to 42,632, one of the lowest increases since the lockdown was imposed in March. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will unveil the latest easing of Britain’s coronavirus lockdown on Tuesday.

Peru: The coronavirus has been rapidly spreading in the Latin American region. Peru has been one of the hardest hit countries, with the country logging close to 2.5 lakh cases. The disease has killed close to 8,000 people in the country Peru has adopted some of Latin America’s earliest and most stringent measures, but these have failed to check the spread of Covid-19.

Italy: This European country on Sunday reported 224 new coronavirus cases 24 deaths in the past day, bringing its official death toll in the pandemic to 34,634. It is among the 10 worst-affected countries by the coronavirus pandemic. The total number of cases in Italy is 2,38,275, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Iran: Iran reported its first coronavirus cases on February 19 and has since struggled to contain the outbreak, the deadliest in the Middle East. Iranian health authorities reported over 100 new deaths from the novel coronavirus Sunday for the third day running, pushing up the overall number to 9,623. Iran recorded its lowest single-day death toll in early May, before seeing a new rise in cases in recent weeks. The total number of infections in Iran is 2,04,952.