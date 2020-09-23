Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19 cases surge as Israel prepares tighter measures

Covid-19 cases surge as Israel prepares tighter measures

The health ministry reported 6,861 new cases Wednesday as a raging outbreak showed no signs of slowing. Israel, a country of some 9 million people, now has one of the world’s highest rates of coronavirus on a per capita basis, and health officials say hospitals are quickly approaching capacity.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 14:10 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Jerusalem

The health ministry has instructed hospitals to delay non-essential surgeries and to open additional coronavirus wards as the number of serious cases continues to rise. (Reuters file photo)

Israel on Wednesday reported a new record level of daily cases of coronavirus, shortly before government officials were to meet to discuss tightening a new nationwide lockdown.

The health ministry reported 6,861 new cases Wednesday as a raging outbreak showed no signs of slowing. Israel, a country of some 9 million people, now has one of the world’s highest rates of coronavirus on a per capita basis, and health officials say hospitals are quickly approaching capacity.

The government last week imposed a nationwide lockdown that closed schools, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants. The coronavirus cabinet was meeting later Wednesday to discuss further tightening the restrictions.

Israel won international praise for its handling of the outbreak last spring, moving quickly to seal its borders and impose a lockdown that appeared to contain the virus. But the government reopened the economy too quickly, and a new outbreak has quickly spread throughout the summer. The economy, meanwhile, has not recovered from a serious downturn caused by the first lockdown.



The health ministry has instructed hospitals to delay non-essential surgeries and to open additional coronavirus wards as the number of serious cases continues to rise.

Beyond further limiting economic activity, officials have been discussing shuttering synagogues and clamping down on protests — both of which risk sparking a public backlash. The limits would come at a time when Israeli Jews are celebrating the High Holidays and when weekly demonstrations have been held against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

Deputy health minister Yoav Kisch said restrictions would have to be tightened in the near future.

“Educational institutions will be closed, the economy will be limited to essential work, synagogues will have no indoor prayers, with arrangements for outdoor prayer, and demonstrations will be allowed without protesters traveling between cities,” he told Channel 12 TV. “Everyone will demonstrate where he wants, will pray where he wants and will stay at home. That is what is required now.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Monsoon session, scheduled to go on till Oct 1, curtailed due to Covid-19
Sep 23, 2020 14:54 IST
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Sep 23, 2020 14:38 IST
NDA and Grand Alliance engaged in poster wars on Patna streets
Sep 23, 2020 14:06 IST
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
Sep 23, 2020 13:48 IST

latest news

Tax refunds worth over Rs 1.06 lakh cr issued to 30.92 lakh taxpayers till Sep 15: CBDT
Sep 23, 2020 15:09 IST
UN unearths record low temperature for Northern Hemisphere
Sep 23, 2020 15:08 IST
Images of ‘urban forest’ in Odisha will soothe your soul. Seen them yet?
Sep 23, 2020 15:07 IST
Claim pro-farmer reforms, but no data on their suicides: TMC attacks Centre
Sep 23, 2020 15:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.