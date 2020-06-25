Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19 cases top 1.92 lakh-mark in Pakistan, toll nears 4,000

Covid-19 cases top 1.92 lakh-mark in Pakistan, toll nears 4,000

With the detection of 4,044 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally in Pakistan now stands at 192,970, the health ministry has said.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 13:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Islamabad

Men carry packs of mobile phones to attract passersby while selling along a road as the electronics markets are closed after Pakistani authorities re-imposed lockdowns in selected areas in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease in Karachi, Pakistan on June 24, 2020. (Reuters File Photo)

The coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed the 192,000-mark after 4,044 new COVID-19 infections were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

According to the ministry of national health services, 148 more people died due to the deadly virus in the country, taking the death toll to 3,903.

With the detection of 4,044 new cases in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus tally in the country now stands at 192,970, it said. Sindh reported maximum number of 74,070 infections, followed by 71,191 in Punjab, 23,887 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 11,710 in Islamabad, 9,817 in Balochistan, 1,365 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 930 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. A total of 81,307 patients have recovered so far from the disease.

Health authorities have so far conducted 1,171,976 coronavirus tests, including 21,835 in the last 24 hours.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hemsworth, Russos stunned by low-budget Nigerian remake of Extraction
Jun 25, 2020 14:07 IST
‘If you can bowl this to Gayle, it might work’: Dhoni’s advice to Nadeem
Jun 25, 2020 14:05 IST
76 more Covid-19 cases in Rajasthan, state tally reaches 16,085
Jun 25, 2020 14:04 IST
Lufthansa’s 6 billion-Euro German recapitalization gets EU nod
Jun 25, 2020 14:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.