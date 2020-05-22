Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / World News / Covid-19: China’s defence spending grows at slowest pace since at least 1991

Covid-19: China’s defence spending grows at slowest pace since at least 1991

The military spending figure is closely watched by US and regional policymakers as it represents one of the few pieces of official data available to gauge the development of the People’s Liberation Army.

Updated: May 22, 2020 08:49 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

The Chinese Ministry of Finance said on Friday that defence spending would increase to 1.268 trillion yuan ($178 billion) in the coming year. (AP file photo. Representative image )

China projected defense spending growth of 6.6% this year, the slowest increase since at least 1991, in a sign of the trade-offs China’s leaders face in confronting unprecedented economic slowdown in the wake of the coronavirus.

The Chinese Ministry of Finance said on Friday that defence spending would increase to 1.268 trillion yuan ($178 billion) in the coming year. The figure, which was released at the start of the annual National People’s Congress session in Beijing, compares with a 7.5% increase last year.

“China seems to have come out of the pandemic rather quickly and with far smaller consequences than others, but its economy will definitely take a hit,” said Nan Tian, a researcher in the Arms at Military Expenditure Program at the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. “Some form of scaling back is inevitable.”

The military spending figure is closely watched by US and regional policymakers as it represents one of the few pieces of official data available to gauge the development of the People’s Liberation Army. China was the second-largest military spender in the world in 2019, accounting for 14% of global military spending compared with 38% for the US, according to SIPRI.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

KKR to invest Rs 11,367 crore in RIL’s Jio Platforms. Here’s what you need to know
May 22, 2020 09:32 IST
Sensex falls 262.36 points to 30,670.54 in opening session
May 22, 2020 09:33 IST
Adaa Khan amid Covid-19 crisis Sulking won’t help in getting over hurdles
May 22, 2020 09:25 IST
Don’t speak about things we already know: Akhtar slams Babar
May 22, 2020 09:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.