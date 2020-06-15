Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Covid-19: China strives to get back on track, May factory output rises less than expected

Covid-19: China strives to get back on track, May factory output rises less than expected

Global leaders are closely watching how long it takes China to get back on its feet as they begin to relax their own stringent anti-virus measures and reboot their economies.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 08:51 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Beijing

Employees test mobile phones on an assembly line in the mobile phone plant. (Bloomberg File Photo/Representative Image )

China’s industrial output rose for a second straight month in May but the gain was smaller than expected, suggesting the economy is still struggling to get back on track after the coronavirus crisis.

Retail sales and investment continued to contract, pointing to an uneven and possibly more drawn-out rebound in other sectors.

Global leaders are closely watching how long it takes China to get back on its feet as they begin to relax their own stringent anti-virus measures and reboot their economies.

Analysts say signs of improvement continue to be seen in China ranging from steel production and car sales to more lights being turned on in industrial parks. However, they warn it could take many months for broader activity to return to pre-crisis levels.



Industrial output growth quickened to 4.4% in May from a year earlier, the highest reading since December, official data showed on Monday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 5.0% rise from 3.9% in April, the first expansion since the virus emerged in China late last year.

But a collapse in export orders amid global lockdowns has left factories more reliant on domestic demand, which is recovering at a more sluggish pace.

Retail sales fell for a fourth straight month. While the 2.8% drop was smaller than the 7.5% slump in April, it was larger than the 2.0% fall tipped by analysts. Heavy job losses and fears of a second wave of infections continue to make consumers cautious.

Sales have fallen as shops, restaurants and other crowded places closed during the pandemic. Though strict anti-virus measures have been relaxed, consumers remain wary.

Fixed asset investment fell 6.3% in January-May from the same period last year, compared with a forecast 5.9% fall and a 10.3% decline in the first four months of the year.

As in past downturns, Beijing is banking on higher infrastructure spending to lead a recovery, and steel mills have cranked up furnaces to over 92% of capacity.

Private sector fixed-asset investment, which accounts for 60% of total investment, fell 9.6% in January-May, compared with a 13.3% decline in the first four months of the year.

China’s economy shrank 6.8% in the first quarter, the first contraction on record. Highlighting the uncertain outlook, the government did not set a GDP growth target this year, the first time in nearly two decades it has not done so.

China’s central bank vice governor said recently that the economic hit from the pandemic was bigger than first expected and that even more policy support was needed. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu, Gabriel Crossley and Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Sam Holmes)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Kohli wasn’t happy: Ex-ENG opener recalls ‘funny joke’ during 2012 series
Jun 15, 2020 10:16 IST
Police ask people not to post ‘disturbing’ photos of Sushant Singh Rajput
Jun 15, 2020 10:08 IST
India records over 11,000 Covid-19 cases for third straight day
Jun 15, 2020 10:05 IST
Nissan’s leaked email trail shows how Carlos Ghosn was taken down
Jun 15, 2020 09:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.