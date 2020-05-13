Covid-19: EU sets out guidelines for tourism resumption

Sections
The European Union executive also wants EU governments to take into account personal considerations to allow people to visit family and loved ones who live in different countries in the European Union.

Updated: May 13, 2020 14:22 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Brussels

The European Commission is also proposing that its restrictions on non-essential travel to the 26-nation Schengen zone should be extended by 30 days to June 15. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image )

The European Commission has set out guidelines to allow the resumption of tourism so that people may be able to stay in hotels, eat in restaurants or go to beaches safely in the coming months despite the coronavirus pandemic.

According to documents seen by Reuters on Wednesday, the EU executive also wants EU governments to take into account personal considerations to allow people to visit family and loved ones who live in different countries in the European Union.

The Commission is also proposing that its restrictions on non-essential travel to the 26-nation Schengen zone should be extended by 30 days to June 15.

