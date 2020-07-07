Covid-19: Face covering a must, says Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan

Busts decorated with protective masks are seen in a display window of an optician shop, as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak continues, in Zurich, Switzerland. (REUTERS)

Nobel laureate Venki Ramakrishnan on Tuesday told those who remain sceptical about using face coverings that not using them should be considered as much an anti-social act as driving after imbibing alcohol or driving without putting on seat-belts.

Ramakrishnan, who is president of Royal Society, made the intervention as two new reports added to studies highlighting the benefits of wearing face coverings to prevent coronavirus infection for the wearer as we all for those around her.

He said: “It used to be quite normal to have quite a few drinks and drive home, and it also used to be normal to drive without seatbelts. Today both of those would be considered anti-social, and not wearing face coverings in public should be regarded in the same way”.

“If all of us wear one, we protect each other and thereby ourselves, reducing transmission. We lower the chances of future surges and lockdowns which are economically and psychologically disruptive, and we increase the chance of eliminating the virus. Not doing so increases the risk for everyone”.

One of the two reports presents mounting evidence for the effectiveness of wearing face coverings in reducing the risk of transmission, authored by Paul Edelstein of the University of Pennsylvania and Lalita Ramakrishan of the University of Cambridge.

The second report, by the Royal Society’s SET-C (Science in Emergencies Tasking – Covid-19) group looks at the effectiveness of different face mask types and coverings and isolates behavioural factors that have limited adherence such as public understanding of the virus transmission, risk perception, trust, effectiveness of public messages and perceived barriers to wearing a mask.

In Britain, the people are much less likely to wear face coverings in public compared to other countries, including the United States.

Ramakrishnan said: “The UK is way behind many countries in terms of wearing masks and clear policies and guidelines about mask wearing for the public. The public have taken to hand-washing and distancing but remain sceptical about face coverings”.

“You only need to go on public transport, where they are supposed to be mandatory, to see how many people are ignoring this new rule based on the growing body of evidence that wearing a mask will help protect others – and might even protect you”.

According to him, there are multiple factors why the people have not taken to face coverings. Since the message has not been clear enough, the people may not understand the benefits or are not convinced of them.

“Whatever the reasons, we need to overcome our reservations and wear face coverings whenever we are around others in public”, he said.

The Royal Society has sent up groups comprising leading experts to find the most important factors that can help slow the spread of coronavirus.