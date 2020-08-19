Sections
Home / World News / Covid-19: Global call to tackle education emergency

Covid-19: Global call to tackle education emergency

Noting that over 1 billion children are out of school due to the crisis, they wrote in an open letter to G20, governments and financial institutions that the immediate concern is the fate of an estimated 30 million children who, according to Unesco, may never return to school.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 01:14 IST

By Prasun Sonwalkar, Hindustan Times London

A view of a closed school amid the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, in Dasna, Ghaziabad. (Sakib Ali/HT File Photo )

Former UK prime ministers John Major, Tony Blair and Gordon Brown on Tuesday joined economists Amartya Sen, Kaushik Basu and 270 others to call for urgent action to deal with the education emergency across the globe triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Noting that over 1 billion children are out of school due to the crisis, they wrote in an open letter to G20, governments and financial institutions that the immediate concern is the fate of an estimated 30 million children who, according to Unesco, may never return to school.

“We cannot stand by and allow these young people to be robbed of their education and a fair chance in life…Resources are now urgently needed to get young people back into education and enable them to catch up”, they wrote.

Signatories include former UN secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, former Sri Lanka president Chandrika Kumaratunga, academic Kwame Anthony Appiah, former president of the European Commission Jean Claude-Juncker, former US official Thomas Pickering, and former Ireland president Mary Robinson.



Among urgent measures needed, they wrote, is the suspension of $86 billion in debt-service costs for two years of the 76 poorest countries and the International Monetary fund issuing $1.2 trillion in special drawing rights (its global reserve asset) for the needy countries.

They wrote: “(The) World bank should unlock more support for low-income countries through a supplementary International Development Association budget, and…invite additional guarantees and grants from donors.”

“Now is the time for national governments and the international community to come together to give children and young people the opportunities they deserve and to which they are entitled”, they added.

Other signatories include academics Richard Sorabji (Oxford), Devi Sridhar (Edinburgh), British MPs Preet Kaur Gill and Sarah Champion, and former Pakistan prime minster Shaukat Aziz.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Flu season will be a test run for the US’s biggest-ever vaccine campaign
Aug 19, 2020 02:20 IST
Players from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal get lion’s share in national sports awards
Aug 19, 2020 02:18 IST
What IIP numbers tell us about industrial activity in lockdown
Aug 19, 2020 02:05 IST
Centre talks of keeping SYL canal ready as Punjab, Haryana stick to their stands
Aug 19, 2020 01:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.