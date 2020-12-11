Covid-19: Here are 10 least affected countries in the world

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected 218 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances, according to worldometers.info (AP)

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has affected 218 countries and territories around the world and two international conveyances, according to worldometers.info. The United States leads the tally with 16,039,393 cases reported so far. There are some who have reported one or less than 20 cases of the respiratory disease.

Here are the top 10 countries with the lowest number of Covid-19 cases:

Vanuatu

Vanuatu has reported only one coronavirus disease case till date, a 23-year-old American tourist who tested positive on November 10. Vanuatu imposed domestic and international travel restrictions after the American national tested positive and extended the necessary quarantine period from 14 t0 28 days.

According to the island nation’s English newspaper the Daily Post on Wednesday, Vanuatu’s Prime Minister Bob Loughman said the nation has contained its first Covid-19 case after test results from the first Covid-19 patient sent to Australia for further examination came back negative.

Samoa

The Pacific nation of Samoa reported its first case of coronavirus disease in November according to The Guardian, after reporting zero cases for 11 months since the pandemic started. The Samoan national who tested positive had been brought back home on a repatriation flight from Australia and the second case was detected within days. It was another sailor who had travelled on a repatriation flight from New Zealand. Both have since recovered, according to worldometer.

Wallis and Futuna

The French Polynesian nation of Wallis and Futuna officially reported its first case of Covid-19 in October. Patient zero was reported to be asymptomatic by state media. On November 12 and 24, the second and third cases were reported taking the total to three. Patient zero has since then recovered, according to worldometer. The state authorities moved swiftly and imposed restrictions on travelling. Only travellers who can prove that entry is for urgent family/work reasons were allowed to enter Wallis and Futuna. They were expected to complete a travel certificate, stating that they do not have any coronavirus disease-related symptoms or have been in contact with anyone who has exhibited said symptoms.

Marshall Islands

Like most Pacific islands the Marshall Islands too closed its borders in March to protect its population from the coronavirus disease. In October, two cases were detected in a US military base after a man and a woman tested positive. They flew in from Hawaii on a military plane and were asymptomatic, according to the BBC.

Anguilla

Anguilla reported its first cases of Covid-19 as early as March when an American woman and an Anguillan man who had been in contact with each other tested positive. Since then, 10 coronavirus disease cases have been reported, and seven people have recovered so far, according to worldometer. Anguilla’s health infrastructure is terribly underfunded hence the Caribbean island has been on high alert since March.

Western Sahara

Western Sahara has reported 10 cases of Covid-19 so far and one fatality. Eight people have also reportedly recovered, according to worldometer.

Montserrat

The Caribbean island of Montserrat reported 13 cases of Covid-19, with the first case reported as early as March. So far, 12 cases have witnessed a full recovery and one death, that of a 92-year-old woman, has been recorded in the island, according to worldometer.

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

Saint Pierre and Miquelon reported 14 coronavirus disease cases and all 14 have successfully recovered, as per data provided by the worldometer.

Solomon Islands

The Solomon Islands reported 17 cases of coronavirus disease and the first was reported on October 3 after a student repatriated from the Philippines tested positive. The islands have witnessed five recoveries so far and no fatalities, according to worldometer.

Falkland Islands

Falkland Island reported 17 cases of Covid-19 and all of them have successfully recovered, as per worldometer.