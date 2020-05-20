Sections
Home / World News / Covid-19: Hospitals in PoK get used PPE kits, masks with ‘paan’ stains

Covid-19: Hospitals in PoK get used PPE kits, masks with ‘paan’ stains

With poor testing and trained medical staff, PoK has registered 133 Covid-19 cases whereas Gilgit Baltistan has reported 556 positive cases.

Updated: May 20, 2020 16:43 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Harshita Singh, Muzaffarabad

A Pakistani volunteer checks the body temperature of a passenger to help detect coronavirus, at a railway station in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (AP)

Poor healthcare facilities in Pakistan were once again exposed when authorities at Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zaid Combined Military Hospital in Muzaffarabad complained of receiving personal protective equipment (PPEs) which were already used, with some of them stained with betel leaf.

The hospital tweeted from its official account, CMH Muzaffarabad, “Hospital across AJK (Pakistan occupied Kashmir) has received around 3 lakh PPE kits from military hospital, Rawalpindi but the kit we got in our hospital were already used before. Some of the masks had a red stain on them, after lab testing it was found those were paan stain.”

“As per our hospital protocol, we destroyed all kits to ensure no infection gets spread in our hospital. It’s shameful that after receiving fake Made-in-China testing machine, AJK has now become a dumping ground for used PPE kits,” the Twitter thread added.

The hospital was constructed with humanitarian assistance donated by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates to alleviate the sufferings of the people of the region, who were affected from the devastating earthquake in 2005.



Pakistan’s tally of coronavirus cases soared to 45,898, with 1,932 new ones reported on Wednesday.

With poor testing and trained medical staff, PoK has registered 133 Covid-19 cases whereas Gilgit Baltistan has reported 556 positive cases.

Earlier, the doctors in PoK held protests against the government for its failure to provide PPE kits to treat Covid-19 patients.

However, many of these healthcare workers denied going to hospitals without PPE kits, which have affected the testing and treatment of suspected coronavirus patients.

Islamabad has been discriminately treating PoK and Gilgit Baltistan during the outbreak, which has directly affected the lives of people in the regions.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

On CM’s order, Covid-19 testing and treatment in UP to be done free of cost
May 20, 2020 18:03 IST
Sandesh Jhingan leaves Kerala Blasters
May 20, 2020 18:00 IST
Kim Kardashian called out for ‘casual racism’
May 20, 2020 17:57 IST
Gold rises as fears for the economy loom large
May 20, 2020 17:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.